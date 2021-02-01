Vernon chamber to host virtual town hall and webinar series

Photo: Contributed

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is set to host a series of virtual town halls with influential decision-makers.

“We are extremely excited to provide our members with an opportunity to hear directly from those who influence policies regarding COVID, our community and economy. There will also be a chance for our members to ask questions and raise issues relevant to them,” says chamber general manager Dan Proulx.

Feb. 19 – Ravi Kahlon, B.C. Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation; Lana Popham, Minister of Agriculture; and Harwinder Sandhu, Vernon-Monashee MLA

March 3 – Mel Arnold, North Okanagan-Shuswap MP; and Pat Kelly, Conservative shadow cabinet minister for Small Business and Western Economic Diversification

March 31 - Sam Samaddar, airport director, Kelowna International Airport

Beyond the town halls, the chamber is also hosting a series of webinars on topics relevant to businesses and non-profit organizations.

Feb. 17 – Get Clear On the Role Of Your Non-Profit Board, with Deb McClelland of OnBoard Training

March 10 – Selling Your Business, with business broker Rob Raybould

March 17 – Community Gaming Grant Process, with the Community Gaming Grants Branch

April 14 – COVID-19 and the Law, with Ukrainetz Workplace Law Group

“We are confident that these webinars will provide our members with the information and skills they need to succeed, and further webinars are planned for late spring and early summer,” says Proulx.

For more information and to register for any of the events, go to https://www.vernonchamber.ca/events/.