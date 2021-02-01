Construction begins on Phase 2 of Albert Place, with 29 new affordable homes for Vernon

Photo: Lake Monster Design

Construction has started on 29 affordable rental homes for families and seniors in Vernon.

Phase 2 of Albert Place on 25th Avenue will be operated by the Canadian Mental Health Association, along with the 18-unit building it already runs on site.

The project will include three double-stacked row housing buildings, designed around a central courtyard.

"The concept behind this expansion is to foster community engagement by creating moments for children and families to engage with seniors or other tenants of the facility. Through the placement of street furniture, eating areas, playgrounds and gardening elements, tenants are encouraged to interact with one another within this active public space," the CMHA says.

The project, along with another announced in Oliver, is funded through the provincial government's Building BC: Community Housing Fund. The province is providing about $3 million for the Vernon project and about $4.6 million for the one in Oliver.

"One of city council's top priorities is the creation of more accessible and attainable housing for Vernon residents, so we are thrilled to see this project moving into the construction phase. The expansion of Albert Place will include a variety of housing types to provide safe and affordable housing for seniors and families within walking distance of key services, activities and parks," Mayor Victor Cumming said in a press release.

"Safe and affordable housing is a critical component of wellness and health. CMHA Vernon is proud to be working with our partners to build these new family and senior units. We appreciate the support of neighbours, tenants and the city in turning pavement and grass into new homes," added Julia Payson, executive director of CMHA's local branch.

The provincial government plans to invest $1.9 billion to build more than 14,000 affordable rental homes for low- and moderate-income families and individuals over 10 years. More than 6,300 of these homes are already open, under construction or in development.

The Community Housing Fund supports mixed-income buildings where 50% of the units are for households with annual incomes up to $64,000, 30% of the units are for households with incomes up to approximately $74,000 and 20% of the units are for households with very low incomes (including those on income or disability assistance).