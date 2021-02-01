RCMP hand out 100 tickets in three-hour blitz at Crystal Waters on Highway 97

Photo: RCMP

A traffic enforcement blitz on Highway 97 south of Vernon reeled in a hefty catch.

Vernon RCMP teamed up with BC RCMP Traffic Services officers and doled out no less than 100 tickets in just three hours, the Vernon detachment tweeted Monday.

The blitz was conducted on Highway 97 at Crystal Waters Road, a notorious spot for both crashes and radar traps.

Police say 100 citations were handed out to drivers for speeding and other infractions.

"Drivers are reminded to obey the posted speed limits for everyone's safety," Vernon RCMP said in the tweet.