Armstrong mom desperately seeking a kidney donor

Photo: Facebook

An Armstrong mother is in desperate need of a kidney donor.

Miriam Hoekstra had surgery last June to remove a cyst on her fallopian tubes.

When she fell ill afterwards, a CT scan revealed her bowel had been perforated during surgery.

Another life-saving surgery was performed immediately.

"When I woke, I had an ostomy bag and an (nasogastric) tube to remove the infection in my stomach," Hoekstra posted recently on her Facebook page,

"Over the next two days, I wasn't improving. Two more CT scans with dye were performed, my kidney function went from 93% to 13% – Stage 4 kidney failure."

Hoekstra was put in intensive care and then transferred to Kelowna General hospital for dialysis treatment, but she kept getting sicker.

"My lungs filled with fluid, I had chronic heart failure and kidney failure," she wrote.

During a six-week hospital stay, she was put in a medically induced coma, had two blood transfusions, and was in and out of ICU two more times.

"I was considered actively dying, and my survival rate was less than 30%," she says.

Further testing in September revealed her heart failure had cleared up, and by Oct. 15, her bowel had also healed. She was scheduled to have her ostomy reversed today.

But, as of last month, she was told her kidneys would never recover.

"Dialysis is very hard on me. I go Tuesday and Saturday for four hours. I can become unbelievably itchy, massive headaches that make me throw up, or spasms over my entire body. I'm on a renal diet because many foods are toxic to me. Keeping up with my children is impossible at times."

Hoekstra is hoping to find a matching organ donor.

"A new live kidney can give me 20 or more years before I need dialysis again," she said.

For more information on live kidney donation, click here.