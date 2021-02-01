Cougar prowls BX area, goats killed and donkey attacked

Photo: Pam Fraser Grimm

BX residents are alerted to a cougar prowling the rural neighbourhood.

Pam Fraser Grimm posted a photo of a large paw print in the Vernon and Area Community Forum Facebook group on Sunday.

"If you live in the BX area by Hartnell Road, Dixon Dam Road, East Vernon Road, there is a cougar in the area," she warned.

"On Hartnell Road, a neighbour's goats were killed and a donkey attacked.

"Also on Hartnell, we have tracks all around our property, starting Friday night and new ones (Sunday).

Please watch for your pets, livestock and families' safety.

Residents are urged to call the BC Conservation Officer Service if they have any conflict with cougars or other wildlife.