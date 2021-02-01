32 new child-care spaces with opening of Lavington centre

Photo: Contributed

Lavington's new child-care centre officially opened its door this morning.

The new facility will be operated by Maven Lane and will provide 32 new child-care spaces, for infants to school-age children.

A $637,800 provincial grant helped build the facility, located in Lavington's Centennial Park.

Its location prompted opposition from some in the community when it was announced, and one man even chained himself to a tree in the park to protest the loss of green space.

"The new Lavington child-care facility is a welcome addition to the community," Mayor Jim Garlick said in a press release, acknowledging a child care shortage in the community.

"This is an exciting time for families in the community, and I congratulate everyone on this important milestone," said Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu.

"We are grateful for the decision to place early learning and care at the forefront for the Lavington community," said Hollie Henderson, executive director of Maven Lane.

"With this partnership, we will truly make a difference in the lives of the children and families we connect with. We are excited to build a long-lasting relationship with the community."