Vernon RCMP investigating threats complaint at Big Chief Mobile Home Park

Photo: Jon Manchester

Police responded to a threats complaint at Vernon's Big Chief Mobile Home Park on Sunday.

Neighbours reported three marked RCMP cruisers and an unmarked police car in the normally quiet park.

Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski says police responded to the complaint about 10:45 a.m.

"Frontline officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP attended a residence on the 5000 block of 25th Avenue in Vernon in response to a threats complaint," Terleski said in an email.

"The responding officers determined there was no risk to the public and are continuing to investigate the incident."