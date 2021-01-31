Vernon crews responding to a water main break near hospital

Photo: City of Vernon

Vernon utility crews are responding to a water main break along Highway 97, just south of Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

Water service has been interrupted for 20 properties near the 1600 block, according to the City of Vernon. The city confirmed the hospital's water service has not been affected.

Crews anticipate the repairs will take two to three hours to complete.

To allow workers space to fix the water main break, both northbound lanes on Hospital Hill have been closed. Traffic has been reduced to a single lane in both directions, and motorists are asked to slow down in the area.

In a statement, the city apologized for the inconvenience, and said they appreciate the public's patience while the repairs are made to the site.