Highway 97 north of Vernon reopens, following crash on Saturday

Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE: 7:43 p.m.

Highway 97 is cleared in both directions from Mendenhall Road to Irish Creek Road.

UPDATE: 6:16 p.m.

Highway 97 has reopened north of Vernon following a crash late Saturday night.

Emergency vehicles remain on scene and motorists should be advised of single lane alternating traffic.

UPDATE: 2:20 p.m.

Highway 97 continues to be closed north of Vernon following a crash late Saturday night.

A 7.3-kilometre stretch of the highway, at the north end of Westside Road, has been closed since 11 p.m. Saturday night when a crash took out power lines in the area.

While DriveBC first estimated the road would be reopened Sunday morning, that estimated time has been pushed back several times through the day.

DriveBC now estimates the road will be reopened by 4 p.m., but that remains to be seen.

Those looking to detour around the 7.3-kilometre closure can use St. Annes Road.

UPDATE: 10:55 a.m.

The Highway 97 closure north of Vernon has once again been extended another estimated two hours.

The highway has been closed since late Saturday night after a crash at the north end of Westside Road knocked down power lines along the road.

DriveBC first estimated the road would reopen at 9 a.m., before extending that estimate to 11 a.m. Now, DriveBC estimates the road will reopen at 1 p.m.

Those looking to detour around the 7.3-kilometre closure can use St. Annes Road.

UPDATE: 8:50 a.m.

Highway 97 is still closed north of Vernon following a late night crash that knocked down power lines across the road.

While DriveBC initially estimated the road would reopen by 9 a.m., that estimate has been pushed back to 11 a.m., as crews work to fix the power lines.

A detour around the 7.3-kilometre closure can be found using St. Annes Road.

ORIGINAL: 7 a.m.

A crash closed down Highway 97 north of Vernon through the night, and the road isn't expected to reopen until 9 a.m.

The crash occurred sometime before 11 p.m. Saturday evening near the north end of Westside Road and Highway 97.

Power lines were knocked down, forcing the closure of a 7.3-kilometre section of the highway, from Mendenhall Road to Irish Creek Road.

Emergency crews have been on scene all night, as the highway remains closed. Drivers in the area can detour around the closure using St. Annes Road.

DriveBC estimates the highway will reopen by 9 a.m. Sunday.

The condition of those involved in the crash is unknown at this time.