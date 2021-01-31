Crash north of Vernon closed Highway 97 all through the night

Photo: DriveBC A 7.3-km section of Highway 97 has been closed all night following a crash.

UPDATE: 8:50 a.m.

Highway 97 is still closed north of Vernon following a late night crash that knocked down power lines across the road.

While DriveBC initially estimated the road would reopen by 9 a.m., that estimate has been pushed back to 11 a.m., as crews work to fix the power lines.

A detour around the 7.3-kilometre closure can be found using St. Annes Road.

ORIGINAL: 7 a.m.

A crash closed down Highway 97 north of Vernon through the night, and the road isn't expected to reopen until 9 a.m.

The crash occurred sometime before 11 p.m. Saturday evening near the north end of Westside Road and Highway 97.

Power lines were knocked down, forcing the closure of a 7.3-kilometre section of the highway, from Mendenhall Road to Irish Creek Road.

Emergency crews have been on scene all night, as the highway remains closed. Drivers in the area can detour around the closure using St. Annes Road.

DriveBC estimates the highway will reopen by 9 a.m. Sunday.

The condition of those involved in the crash is unknown at this time.