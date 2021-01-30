Okanagan men will be running 50 km to raise money and awareness for mental health challenges

Andrew Garant and Cody Teichroeb are putting the run on mental health challenges.

The pair have started a Gofundme page to generate money for mental health issues and they will putting in a lot of effort to raise that money.

Their goal is to run 50 km along the Okanagan Rail Trail from Vernon to Kelowna on May 10

“The timing of this fundraiser is relevant to the times we face today, as mental health has been on a steady decline from the social isolation of COVID-19. Not only that, on an average year, one in four Canadians struggle with mental health issues during their lifetime,” said the Gofundme page.

Garant's wife also works as a nurse dealing with mental health and substance use and has seen first-hand the difference awareness, understanding and empathy can have on an individual who is struggling with mental health.

Teichroeb's passion for mental health stems from his wife's experience with PTSD. Since then he has been passionate about erasing the stigma and starting the conversation.