The 61st annual Vernon Winter Carnival starts Feb. 5

The 61st annual Vernon Winter Carnival is less than a week away.

But there is already carnival stuff going.

Carnival executive director Vicki Proulx said tickets are on sale for various carnival events as are raffle tickets.

There are four prizes in the annual Jopo raffle and this year carnival is raffling off a $16,000 Polaris snowmobile.

Tickets for the snow sled are $20 each. The snowmobile can be viewed at the Vernon Super Store until 4:30 p.m. today and from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets for carnival events are also available online.

Also available to purchase online is carnival merchandise.

“We have an online shop this year so it makes it really easy to complete your button collection or maybe grab some carnival gear, you can do all your shopping online,” said Proulx.

For more details on carnival, visit their website.