Vernon councillor takes to social media to set record straight on goose cull

The city's plan to reduce the goose population in the Vernon area has generated a lot of discussion.

City councillor Scott Anderson took to social media to set the record straight on the contentious issue.

“First, these geese were brought here in the 60s and 70s and they never had a chance to imprint migratory patterns, so they are not only an invasive species, but they are not migratory,” said Anderson, adding migratory geese are seen flying over the area, but the local geese do not migrate.

“The reason we have to deal with it is not just icky beaches and unusable playing fields, it's all sorts of other, more serious things as well. E-coli in our water, destruction of indigenous habitat, destruction of indigenous species, aviation risk, loss of tourist dollars - our main economic sector - when our beaches close, or it gets out beyond our city that our beaches are slimy with feces, are all reasons this has to go ahead,” he said.

Discussions on social media formats have both blasted and endorsed the proposal.

Some discussion revolved around the $41,000 cost.

“The reason it costs so much is that we have to apply for a license from senior government, and in order to do that we need an enormous and comprehensive plan to submit. Part of the cost is the plan, of course, but when the cull occurs, it also requires all sorts of fail-safes, including a vet standing by to ensure it's humane,” said Anderson.

“To make matters worse, we aren't even allowed to use the meat. We can't even donate it to food banks, or divert it to anyone. The only exception to this rule is if a native group wants to use it for ceremonial purposes, and OKIB has declined the offer.”

Coun. Dalvir Nahal brought the matter before council earlier this month, and civic leaders approved the cull that will see up to 150 geese eliminated.