The North Okanagan continues to get a lot of interest from movie makers

Hollywood keeps knocking on the North Okanagan's front door.

Okanagan Film Commissioner Jon Summerland said he can not go into detail, but there is a lot of interest in the area for numerous projects.

One place that is getting some attention is Coldstream's Mackie House.

Summerland said the historic home will be used in a graphic novel.

“I gave them photos of the Mackie House and they drew them into the graphic novel. So, the locations in the graphic novel are all real Okanagan locations,” said Summerland.

The graphic novel is being written by John Delaney who Summerland said also does Batman and Superman comics.

The Kelowna-based artist is also active in a variety of other genres and is a guest speaker at Comic Con events.

“There is a lot going on in the North Okanagan,” said Summerland of many groups interested in rolling cameras in the area.

Enderby's own Rick Dugdale – who has used the North Okanagan for his movies in the past – is working on several projects said Summerland.

Dugdale recently released Recon, which has been met with good reviews. Parts of the movie were filmed in the Vernon area.

Big name star Ron Perlman was also in the Okanagan two years ago filming scenes in Coldstream.

“I'm working on a big series. I can't give too much more than that, but a big series is looking at wineries from top to bottom,” he said. “I'm also looking at a period piece with a big studio that is looking at O'Keefe Ranch and a bunch of other locations.”

Summerland said one production was ready to go before COVID hit and are now waiting for things to get back to normal so they can move ahead with the project.

Summerland said things many movies are looking for are schools, hospitals and police stations they can film in.

“If anybody has any sort of those things that could fake a school, hospital or police station they could get a ton of work,” said Summerland, pointing out real such locations are unavailable due to COVID.

“Every script has those in it.”

It is no secret having a big production film in the area is a nice boost to the economy. Summerland said aside from perhaps some of the top talent, the movie employs locals as much as possible.