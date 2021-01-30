More than $50K raised in single day for Lake Country woman injured in skiing accident

Photo: GoFundMe On Jan. 9, while skiing with her family at Silver Star Mountain Resort, Brita Colero was in an accident that left her with significant injuries.

More than $50,000 was raised in a single day for a Lake Country woman who was seriously injured in a skiing accident.

On Jan. 9, while skiing with her family at Silver Star Mountain Resort, Brita Colero was in an accident that left her with significant injuries.

“Doctor's have told Brita and Sandy (Colero) that their life is about to get very expensive. Barring a miracle, Brita will not regain use of her legs and while she can expect to have independence, she requires the use of specialized equipment and support services," said Tracey Dickie, who started a GoFundme page for her friend.

"Currently, Brita has use of her left arm, but movement of her right arm is limited; they are hoping and praying rehabilitation will be able to restore her right arm to full capacity."

The Colero’s will need to make short-term modifications to their current home, and then ultimately they will need to purchase and move into a fully accessible home.

The family will also require adapted vehicles.

As of Saturday morning, the campaign to bring Colero home had raised more than $70,000 of the $100,000 goal.

“I am humbly open to this help; however, I want each person to know that their prayers and their

ability to love well is equally important to me as any financial contribution," said Colero.

"To anyone who is not able to participate in this, or feels any obligation or guilt, please consider praying and loving well as your contribution to bringing me home."