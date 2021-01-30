Hello Okanagan stops by the Vernon Community Arts Centre

It's time to let your inner artist out.

Hello Okanagan stopped by the Vernon Community Arts Centre to get creative.

The art centre is an educational facility that teaches art classes in a wide range or mediums from pottery to painting and everything in between for artists of all ages.

