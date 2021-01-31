Co-op wants to create more community spaces in North Okanagan

Co-op wants to create more community spaces – and they are willing to help pay for them.

Co-op Community Spaces was launched in 2015 to help protect, beautify and improve spaces across Western Canada.

Since then, the company has provided $9.5 million to 132 projects that improve the social, economic and environmental well being of local communities.

This year, the program is dedicating $1 million in funding and is accepting applications for capital projects that will improve spaces across Western Canada.

“Locally, the Armstrong Regional Co-op is proud to support organizations and projects that make a difference to our members and our community,” said Jason Keis, marketing and sales manager.

“Finding ways to support our community is even more important as we’ve been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. We’re looking forward to a time when we’ll all be able to gather as a community again and we encourage all of our community organizations who could benefit from capital funding to apply.”

Capital funding between $25,000 and $150,000 per project is available and registered non- profit organizations, registered charities or community service co-operatives are invited to apply online between Feb. 1 and March 1.

Program funding categories include recreation, environmental conservation and urban agriculture.

Federated Co-operatives Limited administers the giving program on behalf of more than 160 independent local co-ops across Western Canada that form the Co-operative Retailing System.

To learn more about Co-op Community Spaces, or apply for funding, click here.