Downtown Vernon hosts annual Chili Cook-Off during winter carnival

Photo: DVA

Take your tastebuds on a tour of downtown Vernon during the 12th annual Chili Cook-Off.

Visit the participating restaurants and cast your votes for chili champion.

Participating eateries include Station BBQ, Ratio Coffee & Pastry, Marten Brewing Bar & Grill, and The Kal Sports Bar.

Enjoy a bowl or sampler, and you'll receive a ballot sheet to rate the entries.

And you could win a prize just for participating!

You must sample at least three of the four to qualify your vote. Each venue will stamp your ballot. At your third or fourth stop, you can drop off your ballot in their contest box.

The contest runs throughout Vernon Winter Carnival, Feb. 5-14.

Official judges and chili connoisseurs will also be tasting to choose the Judge's Choice Award winner.