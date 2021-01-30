Footage from 1958 possibly from Kelowna shows ladies in their finest attire

Is it a high school graduation?

Perhaps a debutante ball, or maybe a fashion show preview.

Francois Arseneault wants to know.

The Vernon-based historian and videographer has unearthed black-and-white footage of some sort of formal event, he is just not sure what kind of event.

“These lovely young women are showing off the fashion of the day. Possibly in Kelowna,” said Arseneault of the film footage he has converted to a digital format.

Arseneault said the 1958 footage is “from a time when there were two or three parades every weekend somewhere in the Valley.”

Also in the footage, the float for the Oliver Board of Trade is pulled out of storage for the summer parade season, noted Arseneault.

Anyone with information on the event or the people, are encouraged to leave a comment on his Youtube page.

Last week's footage of a mystery aviary at an Okanagan orchard garnered a lot of comments. Turns out the wood structure covered with chicken wire was used to trap starlings.

Starlings are an invasive species native to Europe, Asia and Africa and can do damage to apple crops.

Arseneault has an extensive collection of vintage footage, and he is looking for more.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].