Gold Rush Scavenger Hunt offers carnival fun in Vernon

Photo: DVA

There's a "gold rush" coming to downtown Vernon.

The Downtown Vernon Association is hosting the Gold Rush Scavenger Hunt in conjunction with the fast-approaching Vernon Winter Carnival.

Entry tickets are available for $10 at the carnival office.

That will offer you the first clue, then – starting on Feb. 5 – you can pick up the entire clue package, which could lead you to valuable prizes from 20 sponsoring businesses.

Get ready to scour Downtown Vernon for the answers.

It may take some thought and assistance. You'll need some help from Google and will need to actually walk to some of these clue sites to find the answer.

When you've figured out the clues, take a photo (or type out) the answers and send them to [email protected].

All correct answers will be collected and a random draw will choose the winner.

Answers must be in by Feb. 17.