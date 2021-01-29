Okanagan Indian Band members reject bid to designate 52 acres for leasing purposes

Photo: File photo OKIB Chief Byron Louis

Chief Byron Louis says he's disappointed over a failed Okanagan Indian Band referendum.

On Thursday, band members voted on whether to designate 52 acres on the band’s Duck Lake reserve, near the Kelowna-Lake Country border, for new economic leasing purposes.

The chief feels a lack of information may have lead to the referendum being defeated by just eight votes.

Louis said he's proud that members took an active interest in the proposal, which could have provided new economic opportunities for the band.

“You want people to make an educated decision and fully support what's in front of them – and if they don't support it, good, because you don't want something to happen in your community that is not fully supported by the community,” Louis said Friday.

The vote saw 123 vote in favour and 115 against.

“I'm disappointed we were unable to provide the necessary information for people to make an educated decision on what was put out in front of them,” said Louis.

The proposal was only one aspect of economic drivers for the Westside Road band, and officials are working on a variety of programs, he added.

“People voted against one specific project. They didn't vote against economic development, and we have to treat it as such. This was one of a number of things that we are doing.

“There are other opportunities presenting themselves.”

Louis said the No. 1 thing is to talk to the community about “what they want in terms of economic development.”