Opponent of affordable housing project says City of Armstrong bending the rules on parkland

Photo: Google Maps

The City of Armstrong has passed the necessary bylaws to build a controversial affordable housing complex, but opposition to the project remains.

Council approved rezoning of the green space this week to make way for an 80-unit complex near the NorVal Arena.

In a lengthy letter, Lindsay Thachuk says the city went against its own stated policy of protecting parks and open spaces.

Thachuk claims "opposing comments from the public were ignored in their decision to quickly approve the changes."

She said despite Mayor Chris Pieper's statements that the city received "lots of emails in support," the council agenda for the meeting clearly shows many more in opposition.

The city has said the decision was made to address a "critical need" for affordable housing in the community.

While the undeveloped land has never been used as a park, Thachuk says provincial legislation on the disposition of parkland states elector approval is required, and proceeds from its sale must be placed in a parkland acquisition reserve fund.

However, the city said in a press release that the property was never designated as a park and was assembled decades ago for potential future use as the site of a sewage plant.

Despite this, its zoning was changed from Park and Open Space to Residential Medium Density, and the Official Community Plan amended from Park to Multiple Unit Residential (Medium Density).

Thachuk claims the city put out the press release to "cover up the facts and hopefully gain public support with their politically correct statements."

She added opponents of the project also support affordable housing – but not on parkland.

"Yes, maybe, back in 1994 there was an intention to use this land for other purposes. But to now say, 26 years later, this allows them to move ahead without public approval is ludicrous."

Thachuk has written to the provincial government, asking the Ministry of Municipal Affairs to defer the changes until the matter can be investigated.

Pieper, meanwhile, says "council has for many years considered the nine lots along Poole Street as the ideal site for a housing project due in large part to the proximity to schools and recreation facilities."

A housing needs analysis identified Armstrong is in need of 140 affordable rental units and 65 ownership units.

The 1994 Parks and Recreation Master Plan "identified the need for the city to inventory all natural and open spaces and to separate them from the other portions the city was intending to use for park purposes." However, was never carried through, the mayor wrote.