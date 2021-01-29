Photo: Contributed The mayor of Spallumcheen wants more input on plans to log Rose Swanson Mountain.

The mayor of Spallumcheen wants to province to put a planned logging project on hold – at least temporarily.

Christine Fraser said the Ministry of Forests needs more public input before logging can begin at Rose Swanson Mountain.

Residents have started a petition to stop the logging project that Fraser said will go to tender this spring.

“It was designated a sensitive area back in 1997 and that takes precedent over the logging activity,” said Fraser, adding there has been little communication with the MOF on the proposed logging of the beloved green space.

“We understand there is wildfire mitigation and forest management that should happen there, we just want to make sure everyone is on the same page on how to do that.”

Fraser was critical of the lack of communication from the ministry, saying more community input is needed before any logging can be done.

The township sent a letter to the ministry asking for more consultation on the proposed logging.

“As far as the Township or Spallumcheen and the trail society are concerned, they have not completed a community-wide input and consultation session,” said Fraser, adding there is a draft plan on what the communication will look like “but that should be starting right now.”

The township is asking the project not be sent to tender until after a thorough consultation process is complete.

Tyler Hooper, with the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, said the “Rose Swanson operating area is part of the Okanagan timber supply area. A timber supply area is public land designated by the ministry, in accordance with the Forest Act, to be managed for a range of objectives including timber production.”

The chief forester, an independent statutory decision maker, determines the annual allowable cut (AAC) for public land in BC.

AAC is the rate of timber harvest determined for an area under the Forest Act and is specified as a volume of wood (cubic meters) per year.

“Rose Swanson has not contributed to the annual allowable cut in many years. Timber harvesting must be spread out between all operating areas in the Okanagan to ensure that all areas of designated public land contribute to the AAC,” said Hooper, adding the area is planned to be auctioned off in the summer/fall of 2021.

Hooper said the development is broken into 10 small cut blocks ranging in size from 0.5 ha to 7.5 ha. and the “harvest is contributing to a four per cent impact to this sensitive area. The total harvest area is 28.3ha.”