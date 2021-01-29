$5,000 student award honours memory of Emily Dahl

Photo: Contributed

Vernon's Emily Dahl Foundation has launched a $5,000 award for a School District 22 graduate.

The SKY Volleyball Award in Motion will be given to a student "who pursues and embodies the same character that Emily so warmly displayed," the foundation says.

Dahl spent several years at SKY Volleyball before her death in January 2019 at just 18.

"Some of her happiest times were being a part of a team, sharing in the camaraderie, friendship, and support that a team provides. Sport has a way of bringing out the best in people: working towards a common goal, honing skills, and sharing laughs are but a few things sports encourage," the foundation said in a press release.

Emily’s coach, Troy Lorenson, says Dahl "exemplified what it is to be a team player. She went out of her way to make new players feel accepted.... Her blend of confidence, skill and compassion made her a natural leader. To know that her legacy will live on through this generous scholarship is incredibly touching."

The foundation noted the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the pressures students face by forcing them to adapt to virtual learning, and making it harder to earn the money to pay for tuition.

Kristina Tobler, Emily’s close friend and a co-founder of the foundation, said: "Emily was such a caring person. She would be so proud to know that she is still helping make the world a better place."

The selected student will also receive a handcrafted diamond willow carving by Ted Ohlsen.

Find out more about award at www.skyvolleyballclub.ca or through the Emily Dahl Foundation or Leanne Hammond at the Community Foundation of the North Okanagan at 250-300-6061.