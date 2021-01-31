Vernon fugitive nabbed by police chief after escaping from chain gang in 1913

Photo: Greater Vernon Museum and Archives In 1913, escaped prisoners Fred Raspberry and Harry Antoine, took refuge at the head of Okanagan Lake.

A fortnight of liberty. A daring chase. A man named Raspberry.

The Vernon News of Nov. 27, 1913, reported a most thrilling series of events.

On Nov. 6, two members of Vernon’s chain gang had managed to escape, and enjoy two weeks of freedom.

One of them was Fred Raspberry, a settler who had been apprehended for violating liquor control laws.

Raspberry and his companion, Harry Antoine, took refuge at the head of Okanagan Lake, on reserve land.

News that they had been seen in this locale reached Police Chief R.N. Clerke, who contracted two Indigenous trackers to help him locate the fugitives. Although Antoine quickly gave himself up without a struggle, Raspberry took off north on horseback, with his pursers not far behind, following his tracks through a thin layer of snow.

One mile outside of Falkland, the group discovered a deceased horse, the poor creature having been ridden to the point of exhaustion. The Indigenous trackers were able to discover that Raspberry had then secured a fresh horse, and continued on to Douglas Lake, although the trail was nearly lost in the freshly-fallen snow.

In the early morning hours, a small camp fire was seen in the distance. Clerke and the trackers stepped off the trail, and concealed themselves in the underbrush. Suddenly, crashing footsteps alerted them that Raspberry was aware of their presence, and was taking off on foot in the opposite direction.

Easily seen across the moonlit field, the pursuing group watched as Raspberry, barefoot in the snow, launched himself over the side of a steep ravine.

When Clerke arrived at the edge of the precipice, he called to Raspberry to halt, and fired a warning shoot near his foot. The fugitive shouted once and then stopped running, surrendering to his fate after a 48-hour-long manhunt.

The following day, the intrepid escapee was returned to Vernon, to finish out his six-month sentence.

Gwyneth Evans is community engagement co-ordinator with the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives.