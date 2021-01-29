Former YVR wildlife control officer keen on Vernon's Canada goose cull

Photo: Contributed

Vernon wants to get rid of unwanted geese – and Frank Latchford says he can help.

The former wildlife control officer at Vancouver International Airport now lives in Lake Country and says he's seen the Canada goose population grow at nearby Kaloya Park, at the south end of Kalamalka Lake.

"We live a couple of lots south of Kaloya Park on Kal Lake, and have observed the goose population increase exponentially since 1987," he says.

"The (Regional District of Central Okanagan) parks department spend countless hours and dollars clearing and cleaning up after the geese problem at Kaloya... We know the water quality and coliform count is extremely high and rarely reported," he added.

Vernon city council approved a cull of Canada geese this week, following growing concern over the birds fouling parks and beaches with their droppings.

The city is already a member of the Okanagan Valley Goose Management Program, which since 2007 has used egg addling, or shaking, to sterilize the eggs.

Scare tactics are also used at Kin Beach, Paddlewheel Park, Lakeshore Park and Marshall Fields, but goose numbers continue to climb in the city.

“Despite the efforts we’ve made, the number of geese in the North Okanagan appears to be growing, as evident in the 2019 annual count of surviving goslings,” Mayor Victor Cumming said in a press release Thursday. “Once resident geese settle into an area, it’s difficult to make them leave because they instinctively stay in the same territory that’s familiar to them and primarily nest in the same location each year.”

The city must still seek provincial approval of the plan, and is also encouraging Lake Country and Shuswap governments to participate.

Latchford says Lake Country's Camp Hatikvah recently purchased special "geese away" orange lights to discourage geese from roosting on its docks and beaches.

"We live directly across from Hatikvah, and very close to Kaloya. Every night before bed, I go on our waterfront decks to shine my pen-like green laser towards the park and Hatikvah to relocate the geese from our area," he adds.

Latchford says in early summer, when the geese are moulting, "it will be a great opportunity to corral, cull and relocate large numbers.