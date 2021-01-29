Drive-thru ice park taking shape for Vernon Winter Carnival

The sound of chainsaws is echoing through Vernon's Polson Park as crews carve a series of elaborate ice sculptures.

The 61st Annual Vernon Winter Carnival is fast approaching, and construction on the Drive-Thru Ice Park is well underway.

Due to COVID restrictions, the Wild West Carnival will look a little different than in previous years.

Carnival officials have got creative in ways to provide festive events that fit in with provincial public health safety mandates.

Most of the carnival events have gone online.

The biggest live event this year will be the ice park, where people can drive through Polson Park and enjoy the carvings.

Vicki Proulx, carnival executive director, says the ice park will be open throughout carnival, Feb. 5-14.

“You can buy a carload pass, come down with the family and enjoy the amazing ice sculptures,” said Proulx.

There will be four drive-thru times daily - 10:30-noon, 1-2:30 p.m., 3:30-5 p.m. and 6-7:30 p.m.

The 6-7:30 p.m. event will be lit up – adding to the beauty of the park.

Tickets are $10 per vehicle and can be purchased online or at the Vernon Winter Carnival office.

Polson Park will be closed to the public during the ice park event.

For more information on times and events, see the carnival website.