North Okanagan Valley Gleaners pressed on during the pandemic, helping others near and far

The global pandemic did not stop a local group from helping others near and far.

In a 'normal' year, the North Okanagan Valley Gleaners would have been working non-stop in a large facility near Lavington, processing donated vegetables that would be dehydrated for a soup base that would be shipped around the world.

And then COVID happened.

During the initial months of the pandemic, the Gleaners closed their operation entirely, effectively cutting off a food supply for people most in need.

“We shut down the plant for a few months and slowly ramped up our production afterwards. During the shutdown we changed directions and donated the vegetables that we had in stock that had not been dried to local churches/charities that delivered them to area residents that needed to fill their pantries,” said Brad Egerton, with the NOVG. “By the end of the year, we were just under a million pounds of donated vegetables and produced just short of seven million meals. As we head into 2021, the need for our food is greater than ever, with twice as many requests as we anticipate being able to fill.”

Egerton said the medical equipment ministry also took a big hit from COVID, as volunteers were unable to pick up items from medical facilities, but that aspect of the Gleaners' work is starting to ramp up again as well.

“While we were shut down, we had opportunities to supply to local facilities with much-needed PPE like masks, gloves, etc.,” said Egerton.

The Gleaners also operate a furniture store in Vernon, which took a hit from COVID, but the furniture program still managed to help 144 families in 2020.

“Okanagan College continues to bless local children through processing apples to give school time nourishment at locations throughout the North Okanagan. Their Enactus Society has worked hard to expand the project and started processing in Oliver as well in 2020 in association with the Penticton campus,” said Egerton.

“We have many people throughout the Valley that are knitting/sewing clothes to keep the poor children in cold climates a little warmer. This was another successful year with many thousands of items produced.”