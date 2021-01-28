VantageOne Credit Union job action has been resolved

Photo: Google Street View

A deal has been reached in the VantageOne Credit Union job action.

On Dec. 14, 2020 , 34 workers initiated job action at the two branches of the Vernon financial institution.

On Thursday, the MoveUP union said an agreement has been ratified by members.

“We are pleased to come to a tentative agreement and will be recommending to our members to vote in favour of this deal,” said Christy Slusarenko, vice-president of MoveUP. “I want to acknowledge our members’ steadfast resolve and the work of our bargaining committee in getting an agreement that is fair for our members. We will continue to work to benefit the long-term interests of this community.”

The union was seeking a better wage offer and improved job protection.