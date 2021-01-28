Wings Vernon is giving carnival volunteers a tasty treat

Photo: Contributed

A local eatery will be rewarding Vernon Winter Carnival volunteers with a tasty treat.

Wings Vernon will be giving volunteers a pound of chicken wings for their dedication to the 61st annual event.

"We love winter carnival and all it does for the local community. Leah Martel of Castanet called us on behalf of winter carnival and we said "Yes" immediately,” said Katie Dahl, VP of Wings Vernon

“A pound of wings will give the tireless volunteers much-needed fuel for all the amazing work that they do."

Vicki Proulx, carnival executive director, said they are “thrilled” with the offer.

Wild West Carnival kicks off Feb. 5 and wraps up Feb. 14.

