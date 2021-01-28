Armstrong council endorses affordable housing complex

Photo: Contributed

Despite some opposition, the City of Armstrong is pressing ahead with an affordable housing project.

There was some pushback from residents when plans to build an apartment complex on Poole Street were announced, but at their last meeting, Armstrong council endorsed the project.

Council has, for many years, considered the nine lots along Poole Street as the ideal site for a housing project due in large part to the proximity to schools and recreation facilities.

Affordable housing has also been a top goal for several years.

As part of the process to update the Official Community Plan (OCP), current legislation requires the inclusion of a housing needs analysis, which was prepared by the Regional District of the North Okanagan (RDNO) and adopted by council in August, 2020.

The report identified a critical need for rental housing in the city of 140 rental units and 65 ownership units.

The city has no documentation the property was ever considered for future expansion of Memorial Park and therefore council considered it for civic purposes to meet strategic plans goals.

The rezoned land has never been developed as part of a park. The main body of the rezoned land was purchased by the city from three landowners as part of the land assembled for the Adair Sewer plant in 1964.

This land has remained largely unimproved by the City, except to install a storm interceptor ditch to benefit the arena project, and was never maintained as a park or used for this purpose since its purchase by the city.