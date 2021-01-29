Armstrong mother raises safety concerns after son clipped hit by speeding car while in crosswalk

Photo: Google Maps On Monday, a 13-year-old boy was clipped by a speeding car while in a crosswalk on Pleasant Valley Road and Rosedale Avenue.

Holly Dalgeish fears it is just a matter of time before someone is seriously injured - or worse - on a busy Armstrong road.

On Monday, her 13-year-old son was clipped by a speeding car while in a crosswalk on Pleasant Valley Road and Rosedale Avenue just after 8:30 a.m.

Her son was on his way to school when a motorist stopped at the crosswalk and waved the young man through.

“He made it to the middle of the road before this car came barreling up the hill from (the area of Armstrong Elementary School) and hit him,” said Dalgeish.

The mirror on the speeding car clipped her son's backpack as it roared past.

“He was very lucky,” said Dalgeish of the close call that could have been much worse.

The woman who was stopped at the crosswalk, pulled over to make sure her son was not injured.

“He was pretty shook up. He was kind of panicy, he had a hard time breathing,” said Dalgeish.

The offending vehicle is described as a smaller, black sedan.

That section of road is a 30 kmh school zone, but Dalgeish said it is common for vehicles to speed through the area.

“It's terrible in there. There are so many people speeding in there and not paying attention to the kids,” she said, adding police have been notified of the incident.

Dalgeish wants drivers and residents to be aware of the potential hazards of people speeding along the busy road.

She has also written a letter to Armstrong council about the incident and her safety concerns.

“I think it's just a matter of time before someone is seriously hurt,” she said.