Vernon man wants to reunite Teddy Bear with owner

Photo: Contributed

Somewhere out there, a child is missing their furry friend.

And Berry Brown wants to reunite the wee one with 'Uncle Salty,' a teddy bear he found near Boston Pizza.

The brown bear is wearing a sailor suit and holding a white swan.

“It looks really new and it's still in it's box, I believe. The teddy bear brand is Cinnabear and the name is called 'Uncle Salty,'” said Brown.

“It would be awesome if the owner could get ahold of us as I'm sure it means the world to some poor little child who is now without their precious bear.”

Brown can be reached by email at [email protected], or by calling 236-457-8672.