Former Vernon pharmacist charged with manslaughter had licence suspended for drug addiction

Photo: Google Street View

Records from the College of Pharmacists of British Columbia show the Vernon man accused in the death of Heather Barker had his registration suspended in 2019 due to a substance abuse problem.

Shaun Ross Wiebe, who formerly operated Wiebe's Pharmacy in the Discovery Plaza in downtown Vernon, was arrested Jan. 22 and charged with manslaughter.

Wiebe, 43, was also charged with assault causing bodily harm for a previous incident a month earlier.

Barker died March 15, 2018, after being found unresponsive and with life-threatening injuries in her home on Cordon Place in the Rise neighbourhood. She died in hospital later that day.

College of Pharmacists records show Wiebe had his licence suspended Dec 27, 2019.

A college inquiry committee found Wiebe suffered from a substance addiction that rendered him "unfit to practise."

The committee "was of the view that the registrant’s continued practice poses a risk to the public, and that this risk cannot be addressed at this time with conditions or limits. Therefore, nothing short of suspension at this time will adequately protect the public."

The pharmacy closed permanently on June 15, 2018.

A fix-a-date for Wiebe's bail hearing is set for Feb. 10 in Vernon court.