Vernon's Turning Points shares in $2-million boost to addictions treatment and recovery services

Photo: Turning Points Residents' garden at Turning Points' Blair Apartments in downtown Vernon.

Vernon is receiving a boost to funding for addictions treatment and recovery services.

"The pandemic and opioid crisis have been very difficult for people, especially when it comes to mental health and addictions. As a health-care professional, I’ve seen firsthand how the Turning Points Collaborative Society has helped people working through these issues in the Vernon area," MLA Harwinder Sandhu said in a press release issued Thursday.

"The value of what they do for our families, friends, neighbours and communities cannot be overstated."

Turning Points is one of 53 organizations receiving support as part of $2 million in provincial funding being distributed across B.C. The grants support existing bed-based treatment and recovery services and "are an investment in quality living environments where people can focus on their recovery journey."

Individual grants ranged from $25,000 to $45,000 based on the number of qualifying beds within eligible services.



"The overlapping overdose and COVID-19 emergencies have created unparalleled challenges for British Columbians, especially those with substance use disorders," said Sheila Malcolmson, minister of mental health and addictions. "We are listening to the recovery community and working to ensure mental health and addictions services continue being there for people throughout the pandemic and after."

While the majority of bed-based treatment and recovery services have remained open during the pandemic, modified operating practices required to meet public health requirements – such as physical distancing – created financial pressures for operators. The grants will help offset the pressures and enable ongoing access to services.

Seven grants were issued in the Interior Health region.