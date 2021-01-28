Luxury storage and commercial development begins pre-sales at Vernon site

Photo: Contributed

The developer of The Vaults luxury storage concept in Calgary and Kelowna has launched its premium commercial The Commerce development in conjunction with its latest location, coming to Vernon.

Founder and president Joe Mahovlich says that "over the past five years, The Vaults has received numerous inquiries from businesses in Calgary and the Okanagan, looking for a home in a premium new construction development.

"Most commercial and light industrial spaces are too large for many businesses, thus driving up overhead costs, and are often located in older or less appealing locations, taking away from the desired appeal for their brand."

The project will go up on a on 45th Avenue property in Vernon's North End, previously vacated by an auto parts wrecking yard.

Following the high-end theme of The Vaults, the development will feature high ceilings, energy efficient construction and mezzanines enhanced by natural light.

Unit pre-sales and leasing opportunities have now begun, with with construction of the first building expected to commence this spring.

With over 106,000 square feet across three buildings, units sizes will range from 1,260 to 41,000 square feet.

The Vaults quickly became popular in Calgary and Kelowna with upscale owners of luxury supercars who want privacy and security.