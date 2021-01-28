Crashes reported across region as snow falls in Okanagan, storm warning for Kootenays

Photo: Leo Gregersen

UPDATE 1:15 p.m.

A tractor-trailer crash north of Vernon on Highway 97 has been cleared, reports DriveBC.

Motorists should expect delays while a backlog of traffic clears.

UPDATE: 12:15 p.m.

RCMP report no one was injured in a tractor-trailer crash north of Vernon on Highway 97.

Police are on the scene and say no other vehicles were involved in the incident.

The crash is on St. Annes Hill, near the old Vernon Motoplex Speedway.

"Motorists are urged to approach with caution and prepare for delays in both directions as crews work to clear the roadway," says North Okanagan RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.



"We have responded to several collisions throughout the North Okanagan, thankfully without any serious injuries reported to us, and would like to remind drivers that winter is back and to please take their time, slow down, and be alert to changing road conditions."

UPDATE: 11:55 a.m.

The crash on Highway 97 north of Vernon involves a jack-knifed semi on St. Annes Hill, just north of the turnoff to Westside Road.

Conditions are reported as treacherous, with wet, slushy snow covering the highway.

Emergency crews and traffic control are on scene.

The semi's cab is in the ditch, with its trailer blocking the southbound lanes.

It's not yet known if there were any injuries in the crash.

UPDATE: 11:35 a.m.

DriveBC reports single-lane, alternating traffic at a crash north of Vernon on Highway 97.

The incident is reported between St. Annes Road and Irish Creek Road.

Expect delays and watch for traffic control.

Photo: Brian Mosychuk

ORIGINAL: 9:20 a.m.

Winter doesn't appear to want to loosen its grip on the Thompson-Okanagan just yet.

Twenty-four hours after Environment Canada said we've "turned the corner" on winter, it's snowing heavily in the North Okanagan.

As of 9 a.m., it was also snowing in Kelowna and Kamloops, but Penticton has so far been spared.

A rollover crash was reported during the morning commute at Longhill and Sexsmith roads in Kelowna, and roads throughout the North Okanagan were slippery.

Accidents have also been reported on Highway 97 at "Dump Hill" just south of Vernon, with southbound lanes closed near Kekuli Bay.

Another crash is reported on Glenmore Road, between Kelowna and Vernon.

Today's forecast for the Okanagan calls for up to 10 centimetres of snow and temperatures steady near -1 C.

Periods of snow should end near midnight, with another 2 cm overnight.

In the Kamloops area, only 2 cm is expected today.

On Wednesday, meteorologist Doug Lundquist predicted a few centimetres of patchy snow across the region, but that we had "turned the corner on winter."

Meanwhile, Environment Canada has added a winter storm warning for the West Kootenays and Highway 3 - Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

Significant amounts of snow are expected.



A frontal system has already dumped 10 to 15 cm of snow on the area, and a further 10 to 15 cm is expected before the snow tapers off late this evening.