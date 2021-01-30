Men's Shed Vernon gets donation from Doctor's Hockey Tournament

Photo: vernondoctorshockey.ca

Hockey-playing doctors are continuing to help those with mental health challenges.

The Doctor’s Hockey Tournament has been held in Vernon and area every spring for 35 years, and is the largest physician's tournament in Western Canada.

Approximately 24 teams comprised of doctors gather to release a little stress on the ice and play for bragging rights.

In addition to annually financially supporting the Canadian Mental Health Association and one other local charity, the Doctors Hockey Tournament also makes periodic additional donations when funds permit.

This year, the doctors are giving the Men's Shed Vernon an assist with a $25,000 donation.

“Local physician Dr. Will Cawkell started this tournament back in 1983 intending to support local charities. This significant contribution to the work of the Men’s Shed aligns with our belief that social connection, whether in a locker room or a workshop, benefits men’s mental health and the health of their families,” said Dr. Manish Bhatt, one of the tournament directors.

The Men's Shed Vernon is a collection of mostly retired gentlemen who get together several times a week to build a variety of wood products. They use their woodworking skills to the benefit of other local organizations.

When organizers of the doctor's tourney heard about the Men's Shed Vernon, they got together for a discussion and proposal.

The Men’s Shed Vernon had just completed a five -year strategic plan, and a third-party feedback study from their membership, that enabled them to speak to the compatibility of the two organizations.

"In hockey, an assist from a prominent player can come at the right time to help a novice player score. In a similar way, the grant of $25,000 from the renowned Doctor’s Hockey Tournament, happened at just the right time for Men’s Shed Vernon. The guys from the shed were so encouraged by this gesture that they quickly matched the grant putting MSV in much better financial shape for the future,” said David Friesen, with Men's Shed Vernon.