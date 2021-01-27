Big cat was spotted roaming Coldstream Estates neighbourhood

Photo: Brad Thomas A cougar was caught on camera strolling through a Coldstream yard Wednesday morning.

A big cat was spotted roaming around Coldstream Estates early this morning.

Brad Thomas recorded the cougar on a surveillance camera at 4 a.m. Jan 27.

“The little stinker has been hanging around for a few days now. You can hear the cougar bang on the gates to the backyard,” Thomas said in a Facebook post.

Mountain lions are found throughout the Okanagan and are occasionally spotted in residential areas.

According to a provincial website cougar attacks are very rare, but if you encounter a cougar, stay calm and keep the cougar in view, pick up children immediately. Children frighten easily and the noise and movements they make could provoke an attack. Back away slowly, ensuring that the animal has a clear avenue of escape.

Make yourself look as large as possible and keep the cougar in front of you at all times. Never run or turn your back on a cougar, sudden movement may provoke an attack.

If a cougar shows interest or follows you, respond aggressively, maintain eye contact with the cougar, show your teeth and make loud noise. Arm yourself with rocks or sticks as weapons.

If a cougar attacks, fight back, convince the cougar you are a threat and not prey, use anything you can as a weapon.

Focus your attack on the cougar's face and eyes. Use rocks, sticks, bear spray or personal belongings as weapons.