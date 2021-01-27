Dozens of youths take part in downtown literary walk

Photo: Wayne Emde Photography Students from All Saints Nursery School Preschool check out one of the fourteen stops on the Yeti Story-Window Walk in Downtown Vernon, accompanied by teachers Jennifer Olson, left, and Ellen Anderson.

After picking up a map and entry form at the Vernon Library, dozens of youngsters have followed the clues taped to the windows of 16 participating businesses in Downtown Vernon in a search for the elusive Yeti.

At each station, the children find a poster and are asked to answer a question based on it.

The project is a co-operation between Youth Services Librarian Stephanie Thoreson and the Vernon Literacy Society.

“We had 60 participants on Saturday,” she said, adding there was also a visit by a Yeti.

All children who complete the walk deposit their questionnaire at the library and are eligible for two large prize boxes which include puzzles, books and even a pair of Yeti socks.

Thoreson said they are planning to present a similar cowboy walk in Polson Park during Winter Carnival.