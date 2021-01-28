We asked you: Are you doing everything you can to slow the spread of COVID-19?

Dr. Bonnie Henry has asked British Columbians to “do more” to slow the spread of COVID-19.

But how much more can the average person do?

Mask wearing, hand washing, sanitizing, staying home ... what else is there?

B.C. Greens Leader Sonia Furstenau says she believes the vast majority of people are “doing literally ­everything they can” and pointed the finger back at government to do more to educate the public.

“People’s worlds have already become very, very small. And then it’s hard to hear, OK, do more,” Furstenau said.

We hit the street to see what you think.

