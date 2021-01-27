Weather man says more snow coming, but we've 'turned the corner' on winter

Photo: Sylvia Voets/Hell Yeah Vernon!

Several more days of snow are in the forecast, but take heart – the weather man says "we've turned the corner" on winter.

Meteorologist Doug Lundquist with Environment Canada says while the weather icons might look scary in the extended forecast, "really there's not much in the way of snow coming."

"We're back into a pattern that's close to normal," Lundquist said Wednesday.

Average temperatures the next few days will see daytime highs of zero to -1 C and overnight lows of -6 to -7 ... "maybe even a little warmer than that," he said.

As far as snowfall, "there will be a few centimetres here and there the next couple of days. Some areas will get more, others less."

Friday and Saturday, there should be a few flurries with some sunny breaks.

To start February, there will be a second wave of snow, this time with more accumulation, depending on where you are.

"It should be about 5 cm in the valleys, but might come with rain mixed with snow."

It will likely snow and then melt, and may be slushy at lower elevations.

"It's going to be random ... some cities will see snow one day, others the next.

"When it's wet snow down here, you'll see more accumulations on the mountain highways, but it doesn't look like anything to worry about."

The Hope to Merritt forecast currently calls for 2 cm of snow today and Thursday, and Lundquist says that might equate to 5 cm "plus or minus" on the mountain highways.

"It's going to snow then thaw ... we've already turned the corner on winter."