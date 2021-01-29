RDNO looking to increase fines, add more regulations when it comes to dogs

Dog owners who do not follow the rules may soon be hit in the wallet.

The Regional District of North Okanagan is looking at significant increases to fines for dog bylaw violators.

The proposed bylaw would also add new regulations pertaining to pooches.

Leah Mellott, the general manager of electoral area director, said the changes bring the RDNO bylaws in line with other area municipalities.

“What the board asked me to do was use the Lumby bylaw as a base to start and what the regional district bylaw does is it echoes what was in Lumby's bylaw,” said Mellott.

Mellott said the RDNO bylaw had not been updated since 2010, adding the RDNO proposed bylaw will add consistency to regional dog control bylaws.

At their last meeting, RDNO directors voted to move the bylaw forward that would see several fines double on cost.

Mellott said the public and various stakeholders will have a chance to respond to the proposed changes.

Currently, a dog not wearing a tag warrants a $50 fine, but that will jump to $100 under the proposed bylaw.

Excessive barking fines will go from $100 to $200.

Under the proposed bylaw, dogs can only be tethered for a maximum of four hours in a 24-hour period.

Addition of regulations pertaining to aggressive dogs and dangerous dogs include:

Requirement to post signage at the owner’s property

Requirement for maximum one metre length of leash

Requirement to wear ‘Dangerous Dog Tag’ when dog is outside owner’s dwelling unit

Restriction from entering any sports field, playground, public beach, swimming area, park, off-leash park or school grounds

The seizure and/or euthanization of a dangerous dog is governed by the Community Charter, not this Bylaw

And if a dog bites, inflicts injury, assaults or attacks a person fines will increase from $200 to $500.

Interfering with a pound keeper or animal control officer will net a fine of $1,000, double the current fine of $500.

And dog owners who do not scoop the poop will be looking at a $50 fine, up from $25.

New fines include:

Exceed maximum allowable number of dogs - $100o Exceed maximum allowable number of dogs in a dog park - $100

Off-leash in dog park contrary to requirements - $100

Contravene tethering regulations - $200

Failure to post dangerous dog signage - $500

Dangerous dog not wearing dangerous dog tag - $500

Aggressive dog in prohibited areas - $250

Failure to control infectious diseases - $250

Cruelty or poor conditions - $250

Dog in enclosure or vehicle contrary to requirements - $100

Abandonment of dog - $500

Non-compliant breeding facility - $500

To purchase a dog license, click here.