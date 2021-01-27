Winter carnival drive-thru ice park taking shape in Vernon's Polson Park

Vernon Ice Carving from Marc Noel on Vimeo.

Just think of it as an amusement park ride from the comfort of your own vehicle.

The 61st Annual Vernon Winter Carnival is fast approaching and construction on the Drive Thru Ice Park in Polson Park has officially begun.

The blocks of ice were delivered to the park Monday and crews are busy creating a winter wonderland in preparation for the Wild West Carnival Feb 5-14.

“The Drive Thru Ice Park will feature ice sculptures and Wild West displays lining the roadway through Polson Park. Cars will drive through and enjoy not only the sights, but an audio story to go along with the visuals, kind of like a theme park ride,” said Vicki Proulx, carnival executive director.

Those wishing to participate in the event must have a vehicle as per COVID-19 health orders.

The park will be open to drive through four times daily - 10:30-noon, 1-2:30 p.m., 3:30-5 p.m. and 6-7:30 p.m. for the duration of carnival which is sponsored by Valley First this year.

The 6-7:30 p.m. drive through the ice and displays will be lit up – adding to the beauty of the park.

Tickets are $10 per vehicle and can be purchased online at vernonwintercarnival.com or in store at

the Vernon Winter Carnival Office.

Vernon Winter Carnival would like to advise that Polson Park will be closed to the public Feb. 5-14, between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. daily for the ice park event.

For more information on times and events see the carnival website.