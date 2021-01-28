Vernon eatery brings back free grocery program

Photo: Contributed The Fig has partnered Leighton Byfield and Orchard Valley Retirement to bring back the Free Groceries Program.

The Fig is a popular Vernon eatery that also gives a lot of food away.

Located on 30th Avenue, The Fig offered free meals to seniors during the COVID pandemic, and they are once again giving away free groceries to whoever needs them.

The Fig has partnered Leighton Byfield and Orchard Valley Retirement to bring back the Free Groceries Program.

“Together, we spent around $500 to have the section in our restaurant fully restocked,” said a post on The Fig's Facebook page. “It is all honour based, so if you need anything please come on down and help yourself or you can even pick up and deliver to someone who cannot leave the house right now.

“If you would like to donate any food items, you can also do that by bringing your items to the Fig at any time. Thank you in advance for sharing and together we can continue to spread positivity during this time.”