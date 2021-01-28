Okanagan's own Kris Anders released the single Shattered world wide

A global pandemic is not enough to stop a Vernon rocker from releasing his first single.

Independent rocker Kris Anders recently released his signature single, "Shattered" globally through US-based label White Lion Audio and Sony The Orchard.

Anders started playing music at a young age.

As a teen, he played in garage bands in high school and university where he honed his songwriting and performing skills. When he moved to the Sunshine Coast in 2005, along with his wife, Deanna J Cartea, they both got involved in the local music scene and started to perform as singer/songwriters.

Later, he took on the role of manager and executive producer for his wife as her career progressed. Together they recorded an album that went on to win an Independent Music Award, as well as gained radio play in North America and Europe.

In 2020, Anders started his own band in the Okanagan with the idea of playing local venues.

But because of COVID, many performance opportunities were lost, so Anders decided to start recording original material for worldwide release.

"Shattered" is the first single Anders recorded at Lake Studios in Kelowna, with producer, Andrew Smith.

"I plan to play as much as possible with a focus on the local scene here in the Okanagan area and the Interior of BC once venues are open to live music again", Anders said. "I am also hoping to record more original material. I have committed to being a full-time musician, so I will be playing and recording as much as possible."