Supporting local an investment in Vernon, says chamber of commerce

Photo: Greater Vernon Chamber

Your shopping decisions play a significant role in the region not only surviving the pandemic – but thriving economically.

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce reminds residents to be strategic with their purchasing power and to support local retailers, suppliers and restaurants. And shoppers apparently did just that over the Christmas season.

“Vote Vernon is as relevant now as it was when we launched the campaign in November,” said Dan Proulx, Greater Vernon Chamber general manager.

“Looking at things from a different a different angle, if we purposefully wanted the community to go through an economic downturn, the first thing we would do is start spending our money elsewhere. The good news is that people get it, and awareness is growing about the economic and social benefits of shopping local as many retailers saw an overwhelming amount of support from the community over the holidays.”

The chamber says some even indicated they were underprepared for how busy they were leading up to Christmas.

“But we can’t take our foot off the gas. Every time you shop local, you are casting a vote for a healthy and vibrant community – employment opportunities for your family and friends, enhanced community infrastructure and vital non-profit services. It is the gift that keeps on giving,” said Proulx.

“We know that the pandemic and evolving regulations create ongoing hurdles for businesses, but we are inspired by how entrepreneurs have been innovative, professional and compassionate to their employees and customers,” said Proulx.