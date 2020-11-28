164292
Some 80 people gathered in Vernon to protest COVID-19 measures

Protesters rally at park

Dozens of people gathered in Vernon's Polson Park Saturday to protest the government's actions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Close to 80 people attended the event. that organizers said they plan to hold every Saturday at the park.

A larger rally will be held in Kelowna in two weeks and people from Vernon and Penticton are being asked to attend.

The Vernon rally was held at the park bandshell and at one point a young man, who appeared to be in his early teens walked onto the stage, and pushed a microphone stand over while a speaker was talking, prompting three people from the rally to run onto the stage.

The youth was forcibly removed from the stage and pushed up against a nearby tree before being sent on his way.

Rally organizer Heather, who declined to give her last name, said the event was not so much anti-mask as it was pro-citizens rights.

“We are here exercising our right to freedom of assembly, freedom of association, freedom of speech and religion in protest to the lock down and masking measures that are being imposed by the government,” said Heather. “It's citizens exercising their rights, that's why we are here.”

A similar rally was held in Salmon Arm Saturday as well.

Last week, more than 5,400 people in B.C. were diagnosed with COVID-19 and 64 British Columbians died from the virus. 

