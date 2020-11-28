164654
Vernon  

Armstrong parents advised of incident on Friday

Men offer child a ride

Parents are being warned after two men approached a child near an Armstrong elementary school Friday.

A notice was sent out to parents of students at Armstrong Elementary School just before 8 p.m. Friday.

“RCMP are investigating an incident where a child was approached by two unknown males and offered a ride,” said a notice to parents and guardians from school officials. “The child ran away and the incident was reported to the RCMP.”

The men were driving a white van, and the passenger in the vehicle is described as having dark hair, a high voice, in his early 20s and possibly wearing a leather jacket

Parents are asked to be on the alert and use extra caution until police have completed their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

“At AES we will review safety with our students. Please consider creating a plan to help your child stay safe if unexpected or concerning situations arise when walking to and from school,” the notice said.

Castanet has reached out to RCMP for comment.

This is not the first time a child has been approached in the Armstrong area.

Incidents were reported in December 2017March 2018 and April 2018.

More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


