Vernon Winter Carnival lights up downtown

Spirit Square in downtown Vernon is a lot brighter thanks to the Vernon Winter Carnival Society.

Trees and a arbour have been lit up for the Christmas season.

“We will have these lights up until Dec. 27 and once we are out COVID and back to a normal year, we will be taking over on the downtown light up as an event,” said Vicki Proulx, carnival executive director.

“We will keep light up during the Christmas season, but it will be sort of a kick off to winter carnival.”

Proulx said plans are being made for the 2121 carnival, but exactly what a COVID carnival will look like has yet to be fully determined.

“We are kind of taking it one day at a time. We are following all the orders from the provincial health officer and we are adjusting and adapting and carnival will go forward in some shape or form, we just don't know exactly what it is going to look like at this point,” said Proulx.